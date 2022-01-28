American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Downgraded by Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners cut shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the airline’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AAL. Zacks Investment Research cut American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Airlines Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.36.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.44. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.86) EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -8.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the airline’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 18,981 shares of the airline’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,653 shares of the airline’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the airline’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

