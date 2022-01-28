AMEPAY Market Cap Hits $1.38 Million (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 27th. During the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar. AMEPAY has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $84,894.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMEPAY coin can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AMEPAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00048488 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,415.69 or 0.06501704 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,109.72 or 0.99878809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00052082 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00051155 BTC.

About AMEPAY

AMEPAY launched on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AMEPAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMEPAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.