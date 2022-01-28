Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,918 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,599 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 5.3% of Carmignac Gestion’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $426,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,741 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,445,652,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 339,079.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,765 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 69,241.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,799,545,000 after acquiring an additional 547,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,102,000 after buying an additional 473,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total transaction of $495,496.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,792.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,334.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,389.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,707.04 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Thirty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,194.23.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

