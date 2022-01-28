Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) PT Raised to $22.00

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) had its price target upped by Barclays from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.41% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amalgamated Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Shares of AMAL stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $528.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.44. Amalgamated Financial has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $20.22.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Finser Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $117,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Silodor sold 13,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $258,019.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,538 shares of company stock worth $382,604 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 3,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. 37.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

