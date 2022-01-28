Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

NASDAQ:AMAL traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $16.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,261. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.86. Amalgamated Financial has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $20.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

In other news, EVP Deborah Silodor sold 13,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $258,019.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Finser Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $117,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,538 shares of company stock worth $382,604 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 13,712 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 216.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 48,608 shares in the last quarter. 37.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.10.

