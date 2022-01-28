Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,209 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Altria Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 121,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 864,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,345,000 after purchasing an additional 25,536 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 22.2% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,748,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,607,000 after purchasing an additional 33,772 shares in the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Shares of MO stock opened at $50.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.46 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.43. The firm has a market cap of $92.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 243.24%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

