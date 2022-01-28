Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Callodine Capital Management LP

Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 265,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,359 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up 4.5% of Callodine Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $12,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Altria Group by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

Altria Group stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.70. 127,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,659,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.46 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.09 and its 200-day moving average is $47.43.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 243.24%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.