Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) Short Interest Down 72.2% in January

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,800 shares, a decline of 72.2% from the December 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altamira Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altamira Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Altamira Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altamira Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Altamira Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 5.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altamira Therapeutics stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. Altamira Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of novel products that address unmet medical needs in neurology and central nervous system disorders. It operates through Switzerland and Australia geographical segments. Its product pipeline includes AM-125, AM-201, AM301, Sonsuvi, and Keyzilen. The company was founded by Thomas Meyer in April 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

