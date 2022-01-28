AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.85

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.85 and traded as high as C$26.25. AltaGas shares last traded at C$25.75, with a volume of 829,017 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.75.

The company has a market cap of C$7.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.85.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$831.99 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.02%.

AltaGas Company Profile (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

