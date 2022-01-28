AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 7,129 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,129 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonos by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,995,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,610,000 after acquiring an additional 295,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonos by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,975,000 after acquiring an additional 302,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,138,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,798,000 after buying an additional 1,318,416 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,103,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,392,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,272,000 after buying an additional 90,483 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on SONO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sonos from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $1,770,532.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.46 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.87.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Sonos had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $359.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

