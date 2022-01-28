AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 25.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,449,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,291,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,915,000 after purchasing an additional 85,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,143,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,089 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 5.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,306,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 65,105 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the second quarter worth about $30,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

AMKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $583,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $448,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,375 shares of company stock worth $2,098,025. Insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $20.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.36. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.50. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This is an increase from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.85%.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.