AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.7% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.9% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 16.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $101.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 2.04. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.97 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

