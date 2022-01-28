AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 85.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 22,735 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,243,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $319,076,000 after buying an additional 15,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,081,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $303,100,000 after buying an additional 139,818 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,037,000 after buying an additional 195,058 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 20.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,939,000 after buying an additional 142,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 13.4% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 666,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,891,000 after buying an additional 78,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $126,316.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $87.15 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $114.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.11.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

