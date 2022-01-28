AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,475 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $49.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.96. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $65.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.61.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $552.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.44 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total value of $71,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,005 shares of company stock valued at $10,842,213 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPE. TheStreet raised Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

