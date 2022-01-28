Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Longview Partners Guernsey LTD

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,051 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 97,198 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.9% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $780,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 price objective (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,237.76.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $19.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,599.26. 27,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,797. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,837.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,805.86. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,801.56 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

