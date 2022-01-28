Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.9% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $48,000. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,581.98. 15,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,797. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,801.56 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,837.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,805.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,237.76.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

