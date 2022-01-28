Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,334 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 484.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 243,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 201,427 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter worth $186,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter worth $309,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 149.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 270,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 162,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at $336,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. upped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $19.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $20.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.09 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 51.74% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

