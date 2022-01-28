Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 15,000 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 60.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

IWF stock opened at $261.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.22. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $226.77 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

