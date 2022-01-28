Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 983 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 26.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 55.5% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 65,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,013,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.14.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $57.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.46. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.59 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.06.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

