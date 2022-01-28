Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $2.25 Million Stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,106 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.09% of Hilltop worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hilltop by 0.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 84,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 19.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 0.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 29.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. 62.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $110,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day moving average of $34.45. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.78 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Hilltop had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $389.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

