Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,266 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 552,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 148,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 181,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,504 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $95.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $99.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.14.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.728 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

