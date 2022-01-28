AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (AFB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 3rd

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0533 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 16.3% over the last three years.

Get AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of AFB opened at $13.59 on Friday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $15.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.89.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 5.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $723,000.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The firm focuses on municipal bonds, and municipal securities. The company was founded on January 28, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.