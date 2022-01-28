Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Position in FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,691 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 3.29% of FVCBankcorp worth $9,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 24.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FVCBankcorp during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in FVCBankcorp during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 32.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 12,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in FVCBankcorp during the second quarter worth about $249,000. 28.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ FVCB opened at $21.00 on Friday. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $287.32 million, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.94.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 10.94%. On average, analysts forecast that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

