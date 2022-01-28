Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $9.17 Million Stock Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.25% of CMC Materials worth $9,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCMP. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in CMC Materials by 309.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,117,000 after purchasing an additional 286,274 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in CMC Materials during the third quarter worth about $25,032,000. Southernsun Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CMC Materials during the second quarter worth about $28,637,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CMC Materials during the second quarter worth about $20,020,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 52.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 305,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,670,000 after buying an additional 105,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCMP. Seaport Global Securities cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup upgraded CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.63.

In other CMC Materials news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 11,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.60, for a total transaction of $2,041,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total value of $5,119,386.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,847 shares of company stock worth $10,876,538 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCMP opened at $173.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.01 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.60. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.19 and a 52 week high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $311.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.50 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is -77.31%.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

