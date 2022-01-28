Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $8.57 Million Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $8,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $76.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.16 and a 200-day moving average of $76.49. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $84.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.61.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.2426 dividend. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SSNC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.89.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

