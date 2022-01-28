Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Clean Harbors worth $8,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,767,000 after acquiring an additional 40,816 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,265,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,892,000 after acquiring an additional 82,018 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 3.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,080,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,625,000 after acquiring an additional 36,993 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 999,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 9.7% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 789,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,488,000 after acquiring an additional 69,609 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $88.83 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.67.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $951.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total transaction of $108,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $209,724.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,011 shares of company stock worth $710,143. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

