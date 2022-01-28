Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.94

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.94 and last traded at $45.75, with a volume of 258 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.34.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.
The firm has a market cap of $885.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.74 and its 200 day moving average is $39.58.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 33.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 108,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 8.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.11% of the company’s stock.
About Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX)
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
