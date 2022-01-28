Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.94

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.94 and last traded at $45.75, with a volume of 258 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $885.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.74 and its 200 day moving average is $39.58.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $60.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 33.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 108,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 8.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

