Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allbirds currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.64.

Shares of Allbirds stock opened at $11.67 on Monday. Allbirds has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $32.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.91.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.96 million. Equities research analysts expect that Allbirds will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $452,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at $8,030,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth about $2,187,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allbirds

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

