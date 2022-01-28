Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. CSFB set a $16.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.74. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $528.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.58 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.10%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.