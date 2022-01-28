Algoma Steel Group Inc Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Algoma Steel Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASTL) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Algoma Steel Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Algoma Steel Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $802.34 million during the quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Algoma Steel Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:ASTL opened at $8.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00. Algoma Steel Group has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.66.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASTL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 217,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned approximately 0.82% of Algoma Steel Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

