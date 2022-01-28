Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) vs. DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Head to Head Contrast

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) and DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Alexander & Baldwin has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DigitalBridge Group has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alexander & Baldwin and DigitalBridge Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexander & Baldwin $305.30 million 5.22 $5.60 million $0.42 52.36 DigitalBridge Group $1.24 billion 2.85 -$2.68 billion ($1.07) -6.40

Alexander & Baldwin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DigitalBridge Group. DigitalBridge Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alexander & Baldwin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Alexander & Baldwin and DigitalBridge Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexander & Baldwin 0 0 1 0 3.00 DigitalBridge Group 0 0 2 1 3.33

Alexander & Baldwin currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.05%. DigitalBridge Group has a consensus price target of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 55.72%. Given DigitalBridge Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DigitalBridge Group is more favorable than Alexander & Baldwin.

Profitability

This table compares Alexander & Baldwin and DigitalBridge Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexander & Baldwin 9.19% 2.81% 1.55% DigitalBridge Group -37.57% -4.85% -1.50%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.6% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of DigitalBridge Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of DigitalBridge Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alexander & Baldwin beats DigitalBridge Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy assets and landholdings that are subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort. The Materials and Construction segment deals with asphalt paving contractor and natural materials and infrastructure construction services. The company was founded by Samuel Thomas Alexander and Henry Perrine Baldwin on 1870 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business. The Digital Operating segment composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate operating companies. The Digital other segment composed of equity interests in digital investment vehicles. The Wellness Infrastructure segment composed of a diverse portfolio of senior housing, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, and hospitals. The Other segment comprised of other equity and debt investments and non-digital investment management business. The company was founded by Thomas Joseph Barrack, Jr. in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

