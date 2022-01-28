Alchemy Pay Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $149.41 million and $13.41 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.13 or 0.00240749 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00079045 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00101168 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001973 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,876,629,169 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.