Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Shares Acquired by Prosight Management LP

Prosight Management LP grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 445,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 117,040 shares during the quarter. Albireo Pharma makes up about 7.6% of Prosight Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Prosight Management LP owned approximately 2.31% of Albireo Pharma worth $13,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 2,151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ ALBO traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,132. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.26. The firm has a market cap of $492.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.41. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $43.41.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $3.28. The company had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.99% and a negative net margin of 444.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.96) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ALBO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albireo Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

In other news, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $42,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $91,657.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,373 shares of company stock worth $158,325. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.