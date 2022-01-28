Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $280.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $250.00. HSBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALB. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $323.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.48.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle stock opened at $205.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.81. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $133.82 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.69, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $830.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total transaction of $146,421.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.80, for a total value of $368,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,379 shares of company stock valued at $11,828,448 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.