Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.55) earnings per share.

Shares of ALK opened at $52.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.75 and a beta of 1.63. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $46.26 and a 52 week high of $74.25.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $100,860.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $96,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,926. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alaska Air Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437,564 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.93% of Alaska Air Group worth $70,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

