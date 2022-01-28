Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Receives $23.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AKRTF shares. Danske raised Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group downgraded Aker Solutions ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aker Solutions ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker Solutions ASA in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of Aker Solutions ASA stock remained flat at $$2.82 on Thursday. Aker Solutions ASA has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $2.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.35.

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; digital solutions; and deep-water risers. The company also provides engineering, project management, and procurement services, such as design of offshore oil and gas production facilities, and onshore receiving and processing facilities; jacket designs; subsea production systems; subsea trees; and control systems.

