Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.75.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $110.19 on Monday. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $121.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.06.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $860.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $319,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,657. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,207 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,061,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,731 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

See Also: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.