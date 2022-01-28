Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Holdings Decreased by Bluestein R H & Co.

Bluestein R H & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Washington CORP purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $4,904,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,320.0% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 185,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,509,000 after purchasing an additional 172,440 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 44.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,463,000 after purchasing an additional 21,039 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 74,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,008,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on APD. Wolfe Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.88.

NYSE APD opened at $275.85 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.56%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.