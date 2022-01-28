Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Short Interest Update

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the December 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:AIRYY opened at $15.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average is $13.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.36. Air China has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $19.38.

Get Air China alerts:

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air China had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air China will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.