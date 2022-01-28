Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target Lowered to C$28.00 at National Bank Financial

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ACDVF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC reissued a buy rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Air Canada from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.56.

OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $17.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.46. Air Canada has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $24.82.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 94.82% and a negative return on equity of 508.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter.

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

