Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Lifted to Outperform at National Bankshares

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) was upgraded by National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$84.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$81.00. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AEM. Cormark lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$91.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$63.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$93.30.

TSE AEM traded down C$0.92 on Friday, hitting C$58.57. 623,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,163. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$64.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$69.24. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of C$58.02 and a 52-week high of C$93.19.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.0100002 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James D. Nasso sold 4,415 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total value of C$291,919.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$711,120.60. Also, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 6,623 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total transaction of C$437,912.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,522,077.92. Insiders have sold a total of 17,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,745 in the last 90 days.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

