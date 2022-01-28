Affiliated Managers Group (TSE:MGR) Now Covered by Analysts at Desjardins

Desjardins started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group (TSE:MGR) in a research report report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$1.30 price target on the stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

