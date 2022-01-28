Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AEHA) Short Interest Up 336.7% in January

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AEHA) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 336.7% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AEHA opened at $10.00 on Friday. Aesther Healthcare Acquisition has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $10.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99.

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

