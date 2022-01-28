Advisory Research Inc. Invests $198,000 in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU)

Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in DiamondHead by 277.2% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 188,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 138,600 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DiamondHead by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 174,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 74,334 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DiamondHead by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 53,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 29,169 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Get DiamondHead alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DHHCU opened at $9.82 on Friday. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondHead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondHead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.