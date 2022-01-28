Advisory Research Inc. Buys New Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 225.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after buying an additional 105,650 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,542,000 after purchasing an additional 26,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $280,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $261,552.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 447,439 shares of company stock worth $20,644,692 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ITCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $45.46 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $55.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.95.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 201.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

