Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 48,450 Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) by 44.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,450 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 786.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $52,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of EMD opened at $11.86 on Friday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

