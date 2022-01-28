Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,933 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.4% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 20,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 15,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TAP opened at $48.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of -23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is -66.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

