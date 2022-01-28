Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $883,000 Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,943 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,340,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $514,455,000 after purchasing an additional 168,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,529,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,486,000 after acquiring an additional 725,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,499,000 after acquiring an additional 59,405 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 884,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,731,000 after acquiring an additional 25,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 31,921.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 843,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,440,000 after acquiring an additional 840,498 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GBCI stock opened at $52.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.96. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.34 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $221.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.67%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GBCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

