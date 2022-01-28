Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 379.6% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gerhard Paul Fettweis sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $98,658.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $229,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,007 shares of company stock valued at $727,468 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NATI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on National Instruments in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

NATI opened at $38.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.70. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $38.10 and a one year high of $47.01.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.01%.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

