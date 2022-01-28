Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 40,694 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 329.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,694 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GTES. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the third quarter worth $42,908,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the second quarter valued at $27,786,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gates Industrial by 10.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,355,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,637,000 after purchasing an additional 320,210 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the second quarter valued at $5,006,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Gates Industrial by 5.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,577,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,793,000 after purchasing an additional 267,946 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE GTES opened at $15.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.69. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $18.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $862.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GTES shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Gates Industrial Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

